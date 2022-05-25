scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

No additional govt borrowing yet

The government lost Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue after it cut excise duty cut on petrol and diesel to temper inflation. This revenue dent was seen to be filled by additional borrowings.

Written by PTI
But a government source said no extra borrowings is being planned as yet.
But a government source said no extra borrowings is being planned as yet.

The government is not planning any additional borrowing and will stick to the borrowing target fixed for the current fiscal year, a government source said on Wednesday.

The government lost Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue after it cut excise duty cut on petrol and diesel to temper inflation. This revenue dent was seen to be filled by additional borrowings.

But a government source said no extra borrowings is being planned as yet.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.