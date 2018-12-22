Nitin Gadkari warns EV makers against compromising on quality

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has warned the electric vehicle makers against compromising with the quality of the vehicles made for Indian roads, hinting that the government will come out with strict regulations on quality, if the EV makers fail to maintain it.

The minister for road transport and highways also urged the EV component makers not to import cheap quality products from China, which lower down the life of vehicles and thereby discourage large scale adoption.

“If the companies dilute the quality of the products, the government will impose strict norms which will impact the overall manufacturing and assembling of vehicles,” Gadkari said at the EV Expo, a three-day trade show for electric vehicles, accessories, batteries and charging solutions.

Over 150 companies showcased their e-vehicles, lithium ion batteries and accessories, including Mahindra Electric, Greenfuel Energy Solutions and Okaya Power.

Stating that the electric vehicle industry will suffer huge losses if the quality is compromised, he said people won’t buy them even if the price is kept very low.