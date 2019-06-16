Niti Aayog meet: Reduce crop damage limit for compensation in draught-hit areas, says Yogi Adityanath

Published: June 16, 2019 10:11:44 AM

According to a statement issued by the state government, Adityanath also proposed that relief extended by the State Disaster Relief Fund under various categories should be increased.

Adityanath was of the opinion that the Centre should increase its support on the expenditure incurred for public distribution system, according to the statement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged the Niti Aayog to rework the eligibility criteria for draught compensation in affected areas and reduce the crop damage limit from 33 to 20 per cent. At the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting here, the chief minister also urged that the CRPF companies deployed in Naxal-hit Chandauli and Sonbhadra districts of the state should not be withdrawn and the Union Home Ministry should take back its order. He said, the central forces were required to keep a check on Naxal activities.

He also suggested that the loan facility under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme should be based on the crop, instead of the land area. According to a statement issued by the state government, Adityanath also proposed that relief extended by the State Disaster Relief Fund under various categories should be increased.



