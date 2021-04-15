  • MORE MARKET STATS

Niti Aayog inks pact with Dassault Systemes Foundation to support entrepreneurs

April 15, 2021 1:45 AM

The AIM’s Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) has played a pivotal role in fostering creativity and imagination amongst schoolchildren, and Dassault Systemes Foundation will contribute to ATL in three broad areas—project-based, self-paced learning content; hackathons and challenges; and inter-country academia collaborations.

Through this collaboration, the AIM and Dassault Systemes Foundation shall jointly encourage inter-country collaborations amongst schools and school students for collaborative science/technology learning, skilling and cultural interactions amongst students.

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, has signed an agreement with Dassault Systemes Foundation to work towards providing a digitally-rich ecosystem of innovation in India and promoting STEM-based innovation and entrepreneurship amongst young minds across the country.

