NITI Aayog in damage control after leaked unemployment report: Enough evidence of job creation

Hours after the unreleased government report showed that the unemployment rate in India had hit a 45-year high in the year 2017-18, NITI Aayog rushed for damage control and reiterated that there is enough evidence of job creation in the country.

“I want to tell you there is enough evidence to show jobs have been created,” NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said, adding that the NSSO released as jobs data is being collected in a new manner.

The assessment by the National Sample Survey Office conducted between July 2017-June 2018, showed the unemployment rate stood at 6.1%, the highest since 1972-73, Business Standard reported on Thursday.

