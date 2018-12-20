NITI Aayog envisages India’s GDP to be $4 trillion by FY23

NITI Aayog envisages India’s GDP to be trillion by FY23

The NITI Aayog on Wednesday unveiled a strategy document with an aim to accelerate economic growth to 8% and catapult the country to a $5-trillion economy by 2030.

According to the think tank’s ‘The Strategy for New India @ 75’ document, released by finance minister Arun Jaitley, the Centre has to take steps to raise investment rate to 36% of the GDP and tax-GDP ratio to 22% by 2022-23 and work with state governments to improve ease of doing business and rationalise land and labour regulations. It envisages economic growth to average at about 8% in the 2018-23 period.

“This (economic growth) will raise the economy’s size in real terms from $2.7 trillion in FY18 to nearly $4 trillion by FY23,” it said. India’s economy grew by 6.7% in FY18.

To catalyse policy action to achieve 9% economic growth by FY23, the report said the Centre should fully codify central labour laws, enhance female labour force participation to 30% from 24% now, upgrade skills and significantly increase number of apprenticeships.

“Sound policy will always put economy on track helping people to get out of poverty and giving them better quality of life,” Jaitley said.

“The overarching focus of the strategy document is to further improve the policy environment in which private investors and other stakeholders can contribute their fullest towards achieving the goals set out for New India 2022,” the Niti Aayog said.

For power sector, it suggested a plethora of reforms like promoting smart grids, auctioning of energy, privatisation of discoms, payment of subsidies by direct benefit transfer and introducing 100% metering for electric supply, etc.

Better compensation to banking correspondents, facilitating paperless banking and introducing financial literacy chapters in school curricula will spur financial inclusion, it added.

According to the document, in agriculture, emphasis must shift to converting farmers to ‘agripreneurs’ by further expanding e-National Agriculture Markets and replacing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act with the Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Act.

“The creation of a unified national market, a freer export regime and abolition of the Essential Commodities Act are essential for boosting agricultural growth,” it noted.