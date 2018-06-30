NITI Aayog Delta Ranking: Gujarat’s Dahod tops ‘aspirational district’ list among 108 others, Kupwara performs worst

Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, Begusarai in Bihar, Ranchi in Jharkhand, Simdega in Jharkhand and Khagadia in Bihar are the worst performing districts.

In a major boost for Gujarat state development, the NITI Aayog’s first delta ranking has touted Dahod district as the ‘most aspirational’ one. Dahod has bagged the top spot in the ranking featuring 108 districts. The NITI Aayog delta ranking captures five developmental parameters including incremental improvements of aspirational districts on health, education among others in the two month period of April and May this year. As per a report by The Indian Express, the Eastern district of Gujarat improved 19.8 points to be first in the Delta ranking. Other districts that follow after Gujarat are West Sikkim (Sikkim), Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), YSR Kadapa district (Andhra Pradesh). West Sikkim district in Sikkim stood second with 18.9 points.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant while releasing the first Delta ranking for the aspirational districts, stated that Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, Begusarai in Bihar, Ranchi in Jharkhand, Simdega in Jharkhand and Khagadia in Bihar are the worst performing districts. Telangana’s Asifabad district, which was ranked 100 in baseline ranking released in March this year, made significant improvements in past two months and stood at 15 in Delta ranking. Meanwhile, three districts of West Bengal did not participate in the ranking. Odisha and Kerala sent their entries late and hence they could not be included in the ranking exercise.

NITI Aayog’ first Delta ranking (incremental progress) for the Aspirational Districts was based on self-reported data of districts between March 31, 2018, to May 31, 2018, across five developmental areas of health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure. 49 key performance indicators were chosen to measure the progress of the districts. To participate in the ranking, districts are encouraged to first catch up with the best district within their state, and subsequently aspire to become one of the best in the country, by competing with, and learning from others in the spirit of competitive & cooperative federalism.

Transformation of Aspirational District’s programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year and it is aimed at quickly and effectively transforming some of the most underdeveloped districts of the country.