NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says manufacturing growth must to reach $5 trillion economy

The service sector is the largest component of India’s GDP but the country cannot achieve an ambitious goal of a $5 trillion economy without the active participation of the manufacturing sector. Along with the revenue, the manufacturing sector also offers a huge base for employment generation. “We cannot just grow on the back of the service sector and hence need to take exports and manufacturing to newer heights,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog. He said that 115 districts of India are backward and it will be very difficult for India to be transformed without significant improvements in such districts. To bring positive changes in these backward districts, the government is naming, shaming and rewarding them on a daily and monthly basis and putting them on a public domain, he further added.

While industrial production was expected to shoot up on the back of an ambitious goal of a $5 trillion economy, the industrial production had a free fall and grew at mere 0.6 per cent till November in the current fiscal year. What’s even worse is the industrial outlook survey of RBI.

RBI’s industrial outlook survey indicates due to continuing downbeat sentiments on production, domestic and external demand, and the employment scenario, the overall sentiment in the manufacturing sector remained in pessimism in the third quarter of the current fiscal. Also, the manufacturing firms polled in the same survey expect weak demand conditions and reduced input price pressures in the remaining part of the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Kant also said that it’s not possible for India to grow without a massive focus on learning and health outcomes. He underlined that despite better access to education, the outcome is pessimistic. Talking about the nutrition policy and health outcomes, he said that the country needs to lay a massive emphasis on health outcomes at grass root levels particularly at the state level.