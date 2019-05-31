Nirmala Sitharaman’s tweets show new finance minister knows her economy and pickles

Nirmala Sitharaman, who became India\u2019s first woman finance minister in nearly five decades, isn\u2019t a novice at the job. She had a brief stint as a junior minister in the Finance Ministry in 2014, while handling the trade portfolio. She subsequently moved on to a full-time role as defence minister, but that didn\u2019t stop her from keeping track of the economy\u2019s performance. Here are some of Sitharaman\u2019s Twitter posts, which give a peek into her understanding of the ministry she will helm and her personality. Growth in the sale of commercial vehicles actually indicates vibrancy in the overall economy. A sharp increase is notable in the first quarter of \u201818-\u201819. #NewIndiaNewMomentum push by @PMOIndia @narendramodi leads to a buoyant economy. pic.twitter.com\/5EPgCZTg1d \u2014 Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 31, 2018 Automobile sales - which are indeed a key indicator of demand in both rural and urban India - have been declining for months now, and\u00a0dropped\u00a016% in April from a year ago, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The slump isn\u2019t restricted to car sales.\u00a0Demand\u00a0for everything from air travel to consumer staples has taken a knock. That\u2019s threatening growth in what has been the world\u2019s fastest-growing major economy. Sitharaman\u2019s tweet above was made last year when growth breached the 8% mark. The pace has since cooled for three straight quarters and probably slowed to 6.3% in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year that ended in March. First quarter of 2018-\u201819 growth touches 8.2%. Growth in manufacturing particularly encouraging. @PMOIndia @narendramodi\u2019s efforts at comprehensive reforms bear sustained outcomes. #NewIndiaNewMomentum pic.twitter.com\/n2CamLHnI0 \u2014 Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 31, 2018 She later went on to comment about robust manufacturing growth in August. Factory output has since slowed and contracted 0.1% in March from a year ago. Manufacturing GVA growth is notable. In double digits after considerable time. @PMOIndia @narendramodi\u2019s efforts at attracting investments and emphasising on Ease of Doing Business have borne results. #NewIndiaNewMomentum pic.twitter.com\/PQQXn3O8bp \u2014 Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 31, 2018 Sitharaman is known to frequently tweet about the books she\u2019s reading, including this one on former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker. A life which spans periods of challenges in global economy post WWII and a career in American government & Federal Reserve. Narrates about his repeated efforts to infuse principles of competence and ethical governance in life and in his career. pic.twitter.com\/rGwTespCVN \u2014 Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 18, 2018 Here\u2019s one more. My Saturday absorbed in \u201c.Debates, Dialogues and Discussions.\u201d Formed the backbone of Indian knowledge systems. pic.twitter.com\/t7p08Il6t2 \u2014 Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 18, 2019 The finance minister also has another hobby close to her heart: making pickles. So much so that she calls it a\u00a0 \u201csacred ritual.\u201d 1\/nThe sacred annual Andhra ritual: making year-long stock of pickles. Guided by mother-in-law & elder sister-in-law. pic.twitter.com\/3lUUF1qPsE \u2014 Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 3, 2015