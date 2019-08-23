Nirmala Sitharaman’s economy booster; FPI surcharge, income tax, other relief for businesses, investors

Credit support to HFCs has been raised from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore to boost the purchase of houses.

The intention of the government is the resolution, not prosecution, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference held on Friday evening. Talking about the slowdown, she underlined that there is a slowdown in the global demand but India has fared comparatively better. She added that not only the emerging economies but the advanced economies like the US and Germany are struggling too. US-China trade war and the devaluation of the currency by China have made the global trade difficult, said Nirmala Sitharaman. Many key decisions in the field of MSMEs, banking and taxation were taken by the Finance Minister.

Key decisions: