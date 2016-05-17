Nirmala Sitharaman to lead high level CEOs delegation to Myanmar

The Minister will participate in the India Myanmar Business Conclave being organised by India at Yangon as part of its ‘Act East’ policy. (AP)

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead a 25-member business delegation to Myanmar with an aim to boost trade and economic ties between the two nations.

“Nirmala Sitharaman will be the first Minister from India to visit Myanmar after the change of regime in Myanmar. She will lead a high level CEO delegation to Myanmar from May 18-20, 2016,” an official statement said.

The delegation includes Naushad Forbes (President CII), Rakesh Mittal (Bharti Enterprises), Shobana Kamineni (Apollo Hospitals), Arundhati Bhattacharya (State Bank of India), and Madhu Kannan (Tata Sons), among others.

Leading business persons from Myanmar including many ministers shall attend the conclave, the statement said.

During the two-day visit, the delegation is expected to deliberate on various sectors including agriculture, manufacturing and employment, IT, health, education, SEZs, industrial zones and finance.

Sitharaman is also scheduled to have bilateral interactions with many ministers of the new Myanmar government including Myanmar Minister for Commerce Than Myint and Minister for Industry U KhinMaung Cho.

Bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 2 billion in 2014-15.

Myanmar witnessed a victory by the National League for Democracy led by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in the elections held in November 2015.