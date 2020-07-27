Nirmala Sitharaman says govt will open all sectors for private firms; list of strategic sectors yet not out

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the land issues have been left on the states’ discretion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the disinvestment proposals which have been cleared by the cabinet will be executed. Nirmala Sitharaman added that the government will open all sectors for private participation and the list of strategic sectors is yet to be revealed. In the virtual discussion held on the topic, ‘Restarting, Reforming & Remaking India: A Policymaker’s View’, she further urged the industry to join hands with the government with open hands and minds. In a message of hope, assurance, clarity, the Finance Minister said that the government is almost on a daily basis thinking about what to do next, which is sometimes announced and sometimes not announced.

The Finance Minister also urged to take this as a moment of India when everyone has to come together and come out of the mindset which is very worried about how things will settle. Assuring the government’s full support, she said that at present, we are facing a crisis which will not be seen in the next hundred, thus, we need to have a lot of hope and self-motivation.

