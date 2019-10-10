Nirmala Sitharaman says government giving sector-specific solutions to fight slowdown

The government has taken a slew of measures, including a massive cut in corporate taxes to revive economic growth, even at the cost of sacrificing revenues.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government is giving sector-specific solutions to fight the slowdown in economic growth. She, however, parried a specific question on whether the government accepts if the country is in the midst of an economic slowdown. India’s GDP expansion has slowed to a six-year low of five per cent for the June quarter. This has led to a rash of downward revisions in expectations, including from the RBI which now expects GDP growth to come down to 6.1 per cent in FY20.
Also read: Will India’s GDP ever grow at 8% or above? Moody’s has lowered chances; here’s why
The government has taken a slew of measures, including a massive cut in corporate taxes to revive economic growth, even at the cost of sacrificing revenues. Hinting at other measures like steps to improve exports, easing credit, making more money available by early repayments to vendors and front-loading of banks recapitalisation, Sitharaman said the government has been working on sector-specific measures.
“We are giving relief to all sectors who need help,” Sitharaman said. Her comments came hours after global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service sharply cut its FY20 GDP growth forecast for India to 5.8 per cent.
Do you know What is Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR), Wholesale Price Index (WPI), Public Debt, Finance Commission Grants & Other Transfers, Economic Survey? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.