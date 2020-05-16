FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference live updates: 4th set of measures today under Modi’s economic package

Press Conference by FM Nirmala Sitharaman Live updated

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will provide finer details of the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Tuesday’s late evening. In the first two announcements, FM Sitharaman has announced measures related to MSMEs, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), migrant workers and street vendors. While the third round of the stimulus package focused on agriculture, allied activities and farms produced related administrative reforms. Among other key announcements for the farm sector, FM Sitharaman also doled out measures to improve farm infrastructure and has introduced a TOP to TOTAL scheme with an aim to repair broken supply chains. The government also amended Essential Commodities Act (ESA) to remove cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato from its purview. With the announcement made yesterday for the agriculture sector, FM helped the farmers in getting better prices for their produce. FM Sitharaman also proposed to bring in a central law to provide adequate choices for the farmers to sell their produce at attractive prices by removing barriers to inter-state trade and providing a framework for e-trading of agriculture produce.

FM Sitharaman’s announcements explained