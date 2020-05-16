FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference live updates: 4th set of measures today under Modi’s economic package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will provide finer details of the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Tuesday’s late evening. In the first two announcements, FM Sitharaman has announced measures related to MSMEs, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), migrant workers and street vendors. While the third round of the stimulus package focused on agriculture, allied activities and farms produced related administrative reforms. Among other key announcements for the farm sector, FM Sitharaman also doled out measures to improve farm infrastructure and has introduced a TOP to TOTAL scheme with an aim to repair broken supply chains. The government also amended Essential Commodities Act (ESA) to remove cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato from its purview. With the announcement made yesterday for the agriculture sector, FM helped the farmers in getting better prices for their produce. FM Sitharaman also proposed to bring in a central law to provide adequate choices for the farmers to sell their produce at attractive prices by removing barriers to inter-state trade and providing a framework for e-trading of agriculture produce.
FM Sitharaman’s announcements explained
Highlights
We appreciate and welcome the announcements done by the government that will help bring in liquidity into the system and life back in the economy which is in a standstill. The government has tried to cover all sections of the society and help protecting the livelihood of the affected people. We are hopeful that the execution of the overall measures will be undertaken with speed and efficiency: Umesh Revankar, MD and CEO, Shriram Transport Finance
The focus of the 3rd round of stimulus package announced by the Honorable Finance Minster focused on agriculture, allied activities & farm produced related administrative reforms. An Rs.1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm-gate infrastructure, an Rs.20,000 crore package for fishermen through PMMSY, for development of marine and inland fisheries, a setting up an Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund of Rs.15,000 crores and an amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, in turn, deregulating key foodstuff and imposition of stock limits only in exceptional circumstances, to ensure better price realization for farmers. The focus of today’s speech was mainly rural India, implementation still remains the main challenge: Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking Ltd
In her third set of announcements regarding PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will empower farmers to take some of India’s major farm items such as kesar and chillies to the global market. To that extent, the government today announced Rs 10,000 crore for micro food enterprises as part of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘vocal for local’ focus. “Aiming to implement PM’s vision of ‘vocal for local’ with global outreach, a scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh micro food enterprises” FM Sitharaman said.
I wish to congratulate Hon'ble PM Mr Modi and FM Smt. Sitharaman on today's announcement of Rs 1 lac crore Agri-infrastructure Fund for farm-gate infrastructure. This measure will significantly contribute towards mitigating post-harvest losses and wastage by giving a fillip to scientific storage facilities and also, help the small farmers earn additional income by way of value-added agri-produce. The long-term investments will help India build quality, world-class agri-assets and infrastructure that will benefit small farmers in the long time.The focus on aggregation points will help young Indian start-ups, private players and agri-preneurs to build digital and agri-tech driven platforms and solutions so that the small farmer can sell his produce with minimum hassle and maximum profits: Amith Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, AgriBazaar
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced major reforms in the agricultural sector, which are being considered as landmark decisions by converting the ongoing coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. In a major move, FM Sitharaman announced amendments to the Essential Commodities Act, enabling better price realisation for farmers. Various food products like edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potatoes will be deregulated, and no stock limits will be imposed on the food producers.
