FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Finance Minister to share Modi govt’s 100-day report card

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Today Live Telecast: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday will address media on ‘100 Days of Bold Initiatives & Decisive Actions’ of the government at 2 pm at Chennai. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said at a rally that the NDA government has taken several important decisions in the past 100 days, including in the farm sector, banking sector and for national security. India’s GDP growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019-20 slipped to 5 percent, which is the lowest in the past six years. It comes amid slowdown hitting the economy and the private sector asking for stimulus from the government. The GDP fall has pushed India to the 7th place in the global GDP rankings of 2018, according to data compiled by the World Bank. Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures over the past month to revive the animal spirit in the economy and check slowing economic growth.
Amid demand for GST rate cut by automobile companies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that it’s for the GST Council to decide as she can’t do it alone. Adding, she said that the government is aware about the challenges being faced by the firms and is reacting to the issues. Many of the government’s responses are in accordance with the recommendations by the stakeholders, she also told reporters. The wealth creators and job creators would be properly facilitated by the government, Nirmala Sitharaman said. There will be no cut in the social media spending by the government, she added. The tax targets given to to the various departments are realistic and given after due consideration and discussion. However, she also said that the tax collections will only be buoyant when the economy flourishes.
On September 9 and 10 the Cabinet ministers have been asked by the leadership to hold press conferences in the different parts of the country on 100-days of the work done by the Modi government. Nirmala Sitaraman (Chennai), Ramvilas Paswan (Patna), Ravi Shankar Prasad (Ahmedabad), Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Chandigarh), Thawarchand Gehlot (Raipur), Arjun Munda (Ranchi), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Allahabad), Pralhad Joshi (Goa), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jaipur), Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (Dehradun), Jitendra Singh (Jammu), Raj Kumar Singh (Hyderabad), Mansukh L. Mandaviya (Bhubaneswar), Anurag Thakur (Shimla) and Narendra Singh Tomar (Gwalior) are the ministers who were asked to reach out to the public.
"In order to encourage investment in the capital market, it has been decided to withdraw the enhanced surcharge levied by Finance (No 2) Act, 2019 on long and shot term capital gains arising from transfer of equity shares/units referred in Section 111A and 112A respectively," the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said while announcing FPI surcharge withdrawal.
In the press conference in August this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman withdrew enhanced surcharge on FPIs. She also announced a slew of measures ranging from the automobile sector, to boosting infrastructure to help revive economic slowdown.
The GDP recorded a dismal growth of 5 per cent in fiscal year 2020. It was the slowest growth since 2013 on account of weak activity in sectors including services and manufacturing, agriculture and construction. The government announced a slew of measures in the past few weeks so as to boost growth and improve the investor setiment. China grew at 6.2 per cent in the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal, according to its official data.
"Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman to address media on '100 Days of Bold Initiatives & Decisive Actions’ of the Govt of India @ 2:00 PM, 10th September 2019, at Chennai. #MODIfied100": Ministry of Finance tweeted.
After the Narendra Modi-led government announced a mega PSU bank merger in a bid to create national banks with with global presence, analysts say that the move will help to improve efficiency of the banks and spur up the economy. The bank consolidation announced by FM is likely to bring in more synergies among players in the PSB sector after having addressed operational issues and infused more accountability at all levels, says Ravikant Bhat, Research Analyst, Banking at India Nivesh Securities.
GST fitment panel pegs annual revenue loss of Rs 50,000 crore if tax rates applicable on the automobile sector are cut, TV news channel CNBC TV18 reported citing sources. The GST Council takes the final decision to make any changes in the tax structure of the items under its jurisdiction. The next GST Council meeting is scheduled on September 20, 2019. The Fitment Committee, a panel of officials of the GST council, held a meeting on the previous Friday to find out the possibilities of a GST rate cut to revive the slowdown and boost the auto sector ahead of the upcoming festive season.
Retail prices of different items such as household goods, fuel, food, etc, are likely to have touched a 10-month high in August. CPI inflation rate stood at 3.15 per cent in July, which is projected to have spiked to 3.23 per cent in August, according to Kotak Institutional Equities Research. The report underlines that the market consensus on inflation estimate in August is even higher at 3.35 per cent. In July, the retail inflation rate moderated marginally from an 8-month high level in June.
With the Modi government 2.0 completing 100 days in office, FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address media on ‘100 Days of Bold Initiatives & Decisive Actions’ of the government at 2 pm today. 'Tezi se desh hit ke nirnay' - this is how Union Minister Prakash Javadekar summed up the first 100 days of the BJP-led government, yesterday. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the first 100 days had been of "development, trust and big changes" in the country, the Congress party claimed that the same period was defined by a different set of three letters - tyranny, chaos and anarchy.