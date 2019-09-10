FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Finance Minister to share Modi govt’s 100-day report card

GST Council to take call, it’s not in my hands

Amid demand for GST rate cut by automobile companies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that it’s for the GST Council to decide as she can’t do it alone. Adding, she said that the government is aware about the challenges being faced by the firms and is reacting to the issues. Many of the government’s responses are in accordance with the recommendations by the stakeholders, she also told reporters. The wealth creators and job creators would be properly facilitated by the government, Nirmala Sitharaman said. There will be no cut in the social media spending by the government, she added. The tax targets given to to the various departments are realistic and given after due consideration and discussion. However, she also said that the tax collections will only be buoyant when the economy flourishes.