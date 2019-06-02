Nirmala Sitharaman, Modi’s key woman, needs strongman-handling skills

Partly by default, and partly by design, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed to assemble a newish-looking team for his second term. Hopefully, the freshness will carry over to ideas. The top job in the finance ministry opened up as Arun Jaitley, who held the position during Modi\u2019s first five-year term, made himself unavailable for health reasons. The prime minister picked Nirmala Sitharaman to become India\u2019s first full-time female finance minister. Sitharaman previously handled defense and commerce but lacks the experience typical for what\u2019s traditionally considered the cabinet\u2019s No. 2 job, having been a member of parliament for only five years. Several of India\u2019s past finance ministers have gone on to become prime ministers and presidents. So perhaps the prime minister himself wants to be closely involved in supervising the economy. That\u2019s good and bad. Decisive leadership is required to unclog the jammed financial channels, speedily privatize state-run businesses, and give private investments a decisive push. The risk with strongmen leaders is that they tend to give short shrift to institutions and independent-minded counsel, something that Sitharaman herself will need to be mindful of when implementing her boss\u2019s plans. What the new Indian finance minister lacks in heft, she must make up with organizing ability, as a sort of coordinating minister for economic affairs. A signature reform investors expect from Modi\u2019s second term is a new labor law \u2013 a single, flexible code to replace a plethora of antiquated rules. With Sitharaman as the point person for finance, and Modi keeping a close tab, the labor ministry will be working overtime to deliver a bill. Ditto for land acquisition, a major roadblock for infrastructure and industrial projects, as my colleague Anjani Trivedi wrote recently. The BJP has a comfortable single-party majority in the lower house of parliament, and may gain control of the upper house by next year. That augurs well for a simplified, less-time-consuming law for acquiring and pooling farmland for new purposes, something Modi was unable to carry through in his first term. Sitharaman\u2019s not-to-do list will be equally crucial. Given how badly India needs risk capital from the rest of the world, one of her priorities will be to rein in an overzealous bureaucracy itching to raid the central bank\u2019s reserves. That misadventure, if encouraged, would further emasculate the Reserve Bank. Her other task will be to extricate the government think tank from meddling in GDP statistics, whose quality has recently become a pet peeve of investors. While Sitharaman as finance minister is a somewhat surprising selection, the most inspired choice in Modi\u2019s new cabinet is a non-politician. As a diplomat, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar negotiated with the George W. Bush administration to win U.S. acceptance of India as a legitimate nuclear power. A former ambassador to both the U.S. and China, Jaishankar \u2013 as the new foreign minister \u2013 can help New Delhi tiptoe around the trade spat between Washington and Beijing. New Delhi has much to gain from a remaking of global supply chains, as well as much at risk from a tech cold war. The digital Iron Curtain, as my colleague Tim Culpan calls it, will be a challenge for the Modi government\u2019s second term. Even as President Donald Trump is determined to isolate Huawei Technologies Co., the Chinese electronics firm is making a strong bid to participate in fifth-generation, or 5G, mobile services in India. Then there\u2019s the broader trade question. China is importing more from other countries to cut reliance on U.S. suppliers. That\u2019s helping India slash its annual trade deficit with China by $10 billion to $53 billion. Still, the country\u2019s overall trade deficit hit a five-month high in April. Unless the new commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, is able to lift stagnant exports, any revival in domestic demand \u2013 or an increase in global oil prices \u2013 could destabilize the rupee and derail reforms. Modi\u2019s new team has its work cut out.