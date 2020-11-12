Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: India to get another stimulus package as Diwali gift? FM press conference today

FM Sitharaman's address comes a day after the government announced new production linked incentives under another Rs 2 lakh crore PLI scheme for 10 major manufacturing sectors.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce the long-awaited stimulus package ahead of Diwali. FM Sitharaman is due to address a press conference today afternoon. The address comes a day after the government announced new production linked incentives under another Rs 2 lakh crore PLI scheme for 10 major manufacturing sectors. Further, it is expected that the Ministry of Finance will roll out sector-specific measures, particularly for the sectors worst affected by the pandemic. The government may also concentrate on announcing some fresh projects, aimed at boosting employment in the country. Earlier, the Centre had underlined that it is aware of the fact that sectors like hospitality, tourism and aviation have been the worst hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.