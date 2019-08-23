FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live: Surcharge on FPIs withdrawn, no angel tax on startups

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: In a much needed relief to the FPIs, the government on Friday withdrew the enhacned surcharge on foreign investors. It comes along with a host of other measures related with angel tax, bank recap and income tax notices. The government has also announced that no angel tax would be imposed on startups and their investors if registered with the DPIIT. From October 1, all income-tax notices will be sent only via a centralised computer system, and will be disposed off within three months. “No taxpayer will have anything to do with any notice three months after the date of the issue,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the press briefing. The government also announced that it will release upfront the Rs 70,000 crore of funds under bank recap plan announced earlier in the budget.
Highlights
All pending GST refunds, due to small and medium enterprises, will be paid in 30 days. These refunds will be processed in 30 days irrespective of their pending timeline. Not only this, all future GST refunds will be settled in 60 days for SMEs, so that small businesses do not have to worry about their money being stuck somewhere.
All pending GST refunds due to MSMEs will be paid within 30 days from today, says Nirmala Sitharaman. All the GST refiunds in future will be resolved in 60 days from the day they arise.
The banks will launch repo rate or external benchmark linked loan products, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during press briefing.
The banks have been asked by the government to make home and auto loans cheaper, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The government also released the Rs 70,000 crore of funds under recap plan announced in the budget upfront.
From October 1, all income-tax notices will be sent only via a centralised computer system, and will be disposed off within three months. "No taxpayer will have anything to do with any notice three months after the date of the issue," Finance Minister says.
WITHDRAWN! Nirmala Sitharaman says the government has decided to withdraw the enhanced surcharge on FPI investments, as was proposed in the Budget. "Pre-Budget position is restored," she says. The same goes for domestic institutional investments.
CSR violations won't be criminal offence. MCA will review sections in companies act on CSR violations, says Sitharaman.
No prosecution route for company executives for failing to meet CSR requirements. The onerous CSR requirements floated earlier had spooked investors and businesses alike about serving jail time for failing to meet the new criteria.
Modi government wants resolution not prosecution, says Finance Minister.
"This govt, even from 2014, has kept reform at top of agenda. It is an ongoing process. Reform is a continuous process. Whether it is self-certification or environment clearance, we have not lost that momentum. About labour, taxation reforms, we have kept that momentum," says Nirmala Sitharaman
PM said " we respect wealth creators." Budget was presented in this spirit, she added.
Action against anyone who games the GSTN system: Sitharaman to meet officials on Sunday morning to review GSTN system and assess if someone is trying to 'game the system' or making manual tweaks.
Government is responsive to the feedback from the ground, Sitharaman says. Pre-filling of Income Tax returns will significantly increase the convenience for taxpayers. Similarly, faceless assessment will cut the chances of an "overenthusiastic" tax officer harassing the tax assessees.
US, Germany seen inverted yields indicating recession, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during press briefing.
Reform is a continuous agenda for the government and it will keep on going, says Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says reforms for the NDA government are a continuous process. "We have taken it for granted," she says.
Currently projected gloabl GDP growth is 3.2 per cent and may be revised downwards in the coming days, says Nirmala Sitharaman.
US, Germany, advanced economies, emerging economies -- all under stress, says Nirmala Sitharaman, ahead of her presentation. It looks like an attempt to put India's economic position in the global perpective.
Globally the growth has remained very weak. India still very much better than economies such as US and Germany.
Niramala Sitharaman begins opening remarks, as the country looks to the much awaited press conference, at a time when people are buying fewer biscuits, purchasing less hair oil and shampoos due to an ongoing economic slowdown. The presentation is 32-slides long, divided into six sections.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur take seats at the podium, flanked by Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar, and other secretaries from the ministry.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the press meet along with senior finance ministry offiicals.
As Sitharaman took charge of the Finance Ministry on May 31, GDP data released a few hours ago on the same day showed the growth rate for January-March 2019 had slipped to 5.8 per cent as compared to 8.1 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
Moody’s on Friday cut India’s 2019 GDP growth forecast by 60 bps to 6.2 percent and 2020 GDP growth forecast by 60 bps to 6.7 percent, TV news channel CNBC-TV18 reported. Earlier this year, Moody’s had projected India to grow at 7.3 per cent in calendar year 2019 and 2020 on account of government spending ahead of general elections.