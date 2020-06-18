Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM to introduce Garib Kalyan campaign; infra boost, rural jobs in focus

The villages across 116 districts in the six states will join the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan through the common service centres and krishi vigyan kendras.

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today address the media at 4 pm, ahead of the launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also join the Finance Minister for the curtain-raiser press conference. Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to detail out the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which aims to create infrastructure and jobs in rural India, and is set to be launched on June 20 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government said that the campaign will be run on a mission mode for 125 days, involving intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide jobs to the migrant workers. The campaign also aims to create infrastructure worth Rs 50,000 crore in the rural regions across 116 districts in 6 states. The villages across 116 districts in the six states will join the campaign through the common service centres and krishi vigyan kendras. The Prime Minister Office informed that these 116 districts comprise more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six states, which are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha, and are estimated to cover about two-thirds of migrant workers.