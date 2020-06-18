  • MORE MARKET STATS
Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM to introduce Garib Kalyan campaign; infra boost, rural jobs in focus

Updated: June 18, 2020 4:00:03 pm

Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: The Finance Minister is expected to detail out the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which aims to create infrastructure and jobs in rural India, and is set to be launched on June 20 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

nirmala sitharaman live, finance minister, garib kalyan rojgaar abhiyaanThe villages across 116 districts in the six states will join the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan through the common service centres and krishi vigyan kendras.

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today address the media at 4 pm, ahead of the launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also join the Finance Minister for the curtain-raiser press conference. Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to detail out the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which aims to create infrastructure and jobs in rural India, and is set to be launched on June 20 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government said that the campaign will be run on a mission mode for 125 days, involving intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide jobs to the migrant workers. The campaign also aims to create infrastructure worth Rs 50,000 crore in the rural regions across 116 districts in 6 states. The villages across 116 districts in the six states will join the campaign through the common service centres and krishi vigyan kendras. The Prime Minister Office informed that these 116 districts comprise more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six states, which are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha, and are estimated to cover about two-thirds of migrant workers.

    16:00 (IST)18 Jun 2020
    National Employment Policy (NEP) may soon boost formalisation of jobs

    The government has expedited the proposed National Employment Policy (NEP), which is designed to bring 50 crore workforce into the formal sector. The policy aims to sketch a sectoral roadmap with incentives for employment generation, based on the recommendations of the Thawar Chand Gehlot-led group of ministers in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. 

    15:58 (IST)18 Jun 2020
    116 districts in the six states to get benefits from Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

    The villages across 116 districts in the six states will join the campaign through the common service centres and krishi vigyan kendras. The statement said these 116 districts comprise more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six states, which are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha, and are estimated to cover about two-thirds of migrant workers.

    15:56 (IST)18 Jun 2020
    PM Modi will launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20

    In an effort to create durable infrastructure and boost employment in rural India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20. Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will be a campaign of 125 days, which will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to the migrant workers, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office. Read full story here

    15:54 (IST)18 Jun 2020
    Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to also join press conference

    Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are also expected to join the Finance Minister while she details out the campaign. 

    15:53 (IST)18 Jun 2020
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address media at 4 pm today

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon address the media at 4 pm, ahead of the launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. The 125-days long campaign aims to provide employment to the migrant workers. 

