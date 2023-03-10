scorecardresearch
Nirmala Sitharaman discusses BIT with Australian trade minister

The ministers also discussed opportunities for deepening India-Australia economic cooperation.

Written by PTI
Updated:
The two ministers also discussed issues of mutual interest, including macroeconomic conditions, opportunities for boosting investment from Australia to India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday discussed Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and other economies issues with Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell.

The two ministers also discussed issues of mutual interest, including macroeconomic conditions, opportunities for boosting investment from Australia to India and harnessing renewable energy, digitisation and technology revolutions underway in India.

“FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Minister Farrell exchanged views on ongoing consultations on the India-Australia Bilateral Investment Treaty #BIT,” the finance ministry tweeted.

The ministers also discussed opportunities for deepening India-Australia economic cooperation. “FM Smt. @nsitharaman highlighted the rich potential for India and Australia to collaborate to promote solutions that increase interoperability between the national #DigitalPayment platforms to ensure resilient payment system,” the ministry tweeted.

Nirmala Sitharaman

First published on: 10-03-2023 at 21:10 IST

