Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan to speak at India Economic Conclave

Amid a growth slowdown to multi-year lows and fears of speaking out expressed by a few captains of industry, Union ministers will descend on the financial capital next week to speak to industry at an event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be speaking at the ‘Times Network’s India Economic Conclave 2019’ here, officials said.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who stunned all by holding rates last week; D Subbarao, one of his predecessors, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar and heads of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank will also be speaking at the two day event, an official statement said. India Inc will be represented by Hinduja Group chairman Ashok Hinduja and others, it said, adding Virgin Atlantic’s Richard Branson will also be present along with venture capital fund Sequoia Capital’s India head Rajan Anandan. A slew of bureaucrats at central ministries will also be speaking at the event, the statement said.