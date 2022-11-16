Nine Russian banks open special vostro accounts for trade in Rupees

As many as nine special vostro accounts by Russian banks have been opened with two Indian banks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its permission to do so to facilitate settlement of international trade in rupee. It will pave the way for the settlement of India’s trade with Russia in rupees.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said: “Nine accounts have been opened. One in UCO Bank, one in Sberbank, one in VTB and 6 with IndusInd Bank.”

Also Read: DGFT notifies export incentives on rupee receipts

Russia top two banks–Sberbank and VTB Bank –have emerged as the first foreign lenders to receive the approval. Russia’s Gazprom, which does not have its branches in India, has also opened this account with state-run UCo Bank.

“We want to promote rupee trade because that is in the nation’s interest. We would also not be looking unnecessarily for dollars. To the extent, rupee trade is possible, we will go for it,” Barthwal told reporters here.

Also Read: Importer-exporter codes not updated after Jan 2014 will be deactivated: DGFT

The RBI had in July notified the new mechanism to settle international trade in rupees to reduce the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar. Subsequently, the commerce ministry notified guidelines that will enable exporters to get stipulated benefits under the foreign trade policy even if the export realisation is in the domestic currency, and not dollar.

Next round of India-UK FTA talks in coming months

India and the UK will hold the next round of talks for a proposed free trade agreement in the coming months, the commerce secretary said. India and the UK launched formal negotiations in January for the FTA, which could ultimately cover more than 90% of tariff lines. They had set the Diwali (October 24) deadline for signing the agreement but it was missed, mainly due to the political turmoil in the UK.