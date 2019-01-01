‘NHAI ordering to slow down, land costs to remain stable till 2020’

In 2020, NHAI estimates it will acquire 12,184 hectares.

With limited ordering in road projects projected for the next few years, the cost of land acquisition, too, is expected to remain stable in a range of Rs 3-3.5 crore per hectare till 2020.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said while the pace of ordering has an influence on the pace of land acquisition, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), however, is facing limitations in ensuring it accelerates the pace of its annual ordering beyond 7,000 km.

The bottlenecks are with respect to availability of consultants to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs), the lack of companies to execute orders, and last but not least, the constraints faced by lenders to fund road projects.

As a result, after a sharp 34% year-on-year jump in land acquisition costs to Rs 23.8 crore per hectare in 2018, driven by record ordering, the next two years are expected to be more sedate.

FE reported on December 31 that during the first eight months of the current financial year, a total of 2,105 km of projects were awarded, compared with 2,927 km in the corresponding period last year.

The target for the current fiscal, however, is a huge 20,000 km.

In FY18, NHAI awarded a total of 7,400 km.

Analysts said the cost of land acquisition will start growing again as the area to be acquired aligns itself with the uptick in construction activity.

FE had earlier reported through reliable sources that all agencies responsible for highway construction built 5,759 km of highways in the first eight months of the current financial year, ompared with 4,942 km in the corresponding period last year.

Of late, NHAI has taken steps such as helping state governments to increase the pace of land acquisition through a combination of providing manpower resources and conducting regular meetings to track progress and clear hurdles.

In the current fiscal, NHAI is targeting to acquire 10,000 hectares at a total expenditure of about Rs 30,000 crore.

In 2020, NHAI estimates it will acquire 12,184 hectares.