Next year will be the greatest economic year in US history: Donald Trump

The president alleged that a Biden administration would massively raise taxes.

US President Donald Trump has predicted that the American economy will soon recover from the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown and that the next year will be the greatest economic year in the country’s history.

Republican incumbent Trump faces a stiff challenge from the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, Joe biden, in the November 3 elections. The handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic condition and racial tensions have emerged as the main poll topics.

“Next year will be the greatest economic year in the history of our country, that’s what’s going to happen,” Trump said at an election rally in Arizona, a battleground state, on Monday.

The coronavirus has claimed 220,119 lives with over 8.2 million confirmed infections in the US. The pandemic has also resulted in one of the greatest recessions and job losses in the country’s history.

Of the 22 million jobs that were lost in early spring, 11 million jobs have been recovered. The budget deficit is at an all-time high of $3.1 trillion.

Acknowledging that the country was reeling from the impact of the coronavirus, Trump promised his supporters that the country will soon get back to normal life.

“That’s what we want, just a normal. Just seven months ago (is where) we want to get back (to) and we will be better than that very soon, we build a foundation that (is) so strong and you see what’s happening, (the) stock market (is going) through the roof,” he said.

“We saved millions of lives by doing what we did and we built it (the economy) back up and it’s a choice between the American dream or a socialist nightmare,” Trump said as he continued with his criticism of Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

“That’s what it is. Biden will postpone the vaccine, prolong the pandemic, close your schools, and shut down our country and we are opening and we are opening rapidly and we’ve got a V (victory) shape. It may be a super V. It looks like it’s a super V which nobody ever even heard of before,” he said.

The president alleged that a Biden administration would massively raise taxes. “You will be buried in regulations. You know we cut regulations, it would take 18 to 21 years to get a highway approved, we have it down to one year and you know what from two to one very shortly to be exact,” he asserted.

The Biden administration, he said, will bring all of those regulations back. “They want to dismantle your police departments,” he said.

Trump alleged that Harris is a left liberal. “Biden even chose as his running mate the most liberal senator in America. Senator Kamala Harris is a sponsor of the socialist Green New Deal and legislation to strip away the private health plans of 180 million Americans,” he said.

The Green New Deal is a Congressional resolution which aims to tackle factors contributing to global warming.

“Harris also urged her supporters to donate to a fund that build out the rioters, the ones that knocked out your towns, your cities, not in Republican areas, by the way, all in Democrat areas,” Trump alleged, referring to the race protests after George Floyd’s death in police custody.

“Joe Biden is a servant of the left-wing globalists and lobbyists, the wealthy donors, the Washington vultures who got rich bleeding America dry. You know, they (Democrats) raise a lot of money. You know why? Because they make deals. They make deals,” he alleged.

Trump said, if he wants, he can raise money for his campaign pretty soon and with ease.

“I would be the greatest fundraiser in history if I wanted to call Wall Street. I know them all. ‘I want $10 million for my campaign.’ – ‘Yes, sir.’ All I have to say is I want $10 million, I want $15 million, I want $25 million. I would set every record,” he said.

“In 2016, you voted to fire this corrupt and decrepit political establishment and you elected an outsider as president, who is finally putting America first. About time. It’s about time. It’s about time. Joe Biden is always and always has been a corrupt politician. Joe Biden is a corrupt politician. And you know what? You knew that, a lot of people knew it for a long time,” he said.

“And as far as I’m concerned, the Biden family is a criminal enterprise. And that’s what it is. It’s a criminal enterprise,” Trump said alleging that the mainstream media and the Big tech companies were trying to hide the entire corruption.