Will connect every house with electricity 3 months ahead of deadline, says Modi government

On April 29, the Narendra Modi government electrified all 5,97,464 villages. As more than 3.1 crore rural households still remain unconnected, the next target is to provide electricity connection to every single household in the country by year-end, three months ahead of the initial deadline.

Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday said that the government will “connect every house in the country with electricity by December 2018. Under PM Modi’s ambitious Saubhagya Scheme, the houses are expected to get linked with the grid.

“We added 24,000 MW power generation capacity per year compared to 4,800 MW of earlier governments,” RK Singh said. He said that 1 lakh MW of power generation capacity and 1 lakh circuit KM of interstate transmission capacity has been added in the last four years while addressing a press conference.

In September last year, the Narendra Modi government launched Rs 16,320-crore Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) scheme with an aim to connect every household with electricity. But as 100% village electrification was achieved by April end, the government now aims to achieve the Saubhagya target three months ahead of the original deadline.

In the last five year, India has shown significant improvement in the power sector. India’s energy deficit, which remained rangebound between 8% and 10% between during 2011-13, improved in FY14 to 4-4.5%, and subsequently contracted to 0.7%, a Care Ratings report has said. The FY13-17 plan period saw private players commissioning 53,660 MW of thermal capacity, which was 23% more than the target. Overall capacity addition of 99,210 MW in the period was 12% ahead of the target.

Moreover, India is all set to overtake Japan and to have Asia’s second-largest power capacity, although it is going to be largely coal-generated, a BMI Research report has said. Fueled by a rapid rollout of coal-fired power generation, India will have a power capacity of 363.32 gigawatts in 2018.