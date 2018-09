Next on Modi’s financial inclusion plan after Jan Dhan: To make banking facility available every 5 kms

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday said that it plans to strengthen the efforts of financial inclusion after Jan Dhan Yojana by ensuring the availability of banking facilities every 5 kilometres. Addressing a press conference, Rajeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), said that a financial inclusion index will be launched to track the progress made towards the aim.

Details awaited…