  • Rajasthan

    Cong 94
    BJP 80
    RLM 0
    OTH 25

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 109
    BJP 110
    BSP 6
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 60
    BJP 21
    JCC 8
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 89
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 2
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 29
    Cong 6
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Next incumbent needs to restore RBI’s credibility, even non-PhD can do well: Former RBI Governor Subbarao

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 1:17 PM

Urjit Patel’s resignation: Next incumbent RBI Governor will have the task of restoring Central Bank’s credibility, said former Central Bank Governor D Subbarao.

Reserve Bank, Reserve Bank governor, D Subbarao, demonetisation, black money, disruptive policy, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, financial institutions, IDRBTUrjit Patel’s resignation: Next incumbent RBI Governor will have the task of restoring Central Bank’s credibility, said former Central Bank Governor D Subbarao. (Reuters)

Urjit Patel’s resignation: Next incumbent RBI Governor will have the task of restoring Central Bank’s credibility, said former Central Bank Governor D Subbarao. The government should choose a candidate who can command respect from the market, he also told CNBC TV18.  Commenting on the next RBI Governor’s credentials, he said, “even a non-PhD economist can do well as RBI Governor.”

Considering the maturity that the government holds, it will do serious introspection on RBI Governor Urjit Patel’s resignation, said former Central Bank Governor D Subbarao. “…. can’t make a presumption that government won’t introspect on Governor Patel’s exit,” he also told CNBC TV18 in an interview. Answering what may have triggered Urjit Patel’s sudden decision to resign, he said there was a possibility of him resigning in realm of speculation for a while. “Patel seems to have pushed beyond the level of comfort,” he added.

Also read: Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips into red, Nifty below 10,500 as state election results swing

Sharing his views on the RBI Board, he said that the board needs to have independent participants with no vested interests. “RBI Board not an appropriate forum for taking policy decisions and it should advise the Governor regarding policy issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, after days of speculation, Urjit Patel finally stepped down the post of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor  on Monday. Urjit Patel, 55, who took over as the 24th Governor of the central bank on September 5, 2016, had the shortest tenure since 1992.  Interestingly, the next RBI board meeting was scheduled for December 14. In the past few months, both RBI and Modi government have been locking horns on issues ranging from interest rates to reserves.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Next incumbent needs to restore RBI’s credibility, even non-PhD can do well: Former RBI Governor Subbarao
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition