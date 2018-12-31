Newsmakers of 2018: These 5 people caught everybody’s attention this year

As the year ends, we take a look at the top 5 newsmakers of 2018 from the business and financial world.

Urjit Patel: The former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Urjit Patel, became a newsmaker in 2018 when he resisted several of government’s insistence to relax some rules and transfer more capital reserves. He also pushed back when the government tried to pin the blame for PNB scam on the regulator by saying that the central bank did not have enough powers to regulate public sector banks (PSU Banks). On December 10, Urjit Patel resigned citing personal reasons but also flashed light on the RBI’s autonomy, arguably, being compromised by the government.

Nirav Modi: At the beginning of the year, on February 14, the world got to know about the biggest scam in the banking history of India, allegedly pulled-off by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. Nirav Modi, who got celebrities like Shahrukh Kahn and Priyanka Chopra to advertise for his diamond company, allegedly colluded with employees of Punjab National Bank to obtain fake Letters of Understanding (LoU) worth Rs 14,300 crore. The scam went undetected for seven years.

Chanda Kochhar: This year, Chanda Kochhar’s name cropped up in a controversy, following which she stepped down a few months later. Allegations were made against the then ICICI Bank CEO and MD, Chanda Kochhar had a conflict of interest in the sanction of loans to Videocon. According to allegations, Chanda Kochhar’s husband had close business ties with Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot. Chanda Kochhar resigned on October 4 this year.

Anil Ambani: The year started for Anil Ambani with a successful deal signed between Reliance Communications (RCom) and Reliance Jio, proceeds from which will be used to pay lenders. However, Anil Ambani’s name also made headlines due to the Rafale controversy. French aerospace major Dassault Aviation has partnered with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence Ltd for delivering 36 Rafale fighter jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Indra Nooyi: Indra Nooyi became newsmaker this year as she stepped down from the position of PepsiCo CEO after serving 12 years. Born and brought up in India, Nooyi was the first ever woman to be appointed the CEO at PepsiCo. She served at PepsiCo for 24 years.