New Rs 200, Rs 500 notes soon with RBI’s Shaktikanta Das signature; check what happens to old notes

Published: April 25, 2019 3:21:09 PM

With the signature of the current RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the new notes will be similar to previous Rs 200 and Rs 500 notes. The past notes of these denominations issued by the central bank will continue to be legal tender.

Representational Image

New notes for Rs 200 and Rs 500 will be soon issued by The Reserve Bank of India in Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, RBI announced. With the signature of the current RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the new notes will be similar to previous Rs 200 and Rs 500 notes. The past notes of these denominations issued by the central bank will continue to be legal tender, RBI further added.

The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue ₹ 200 denomination Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to ₹ 200 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series,” Yogesh Dayal, Chief General Manager said adding “All banknotes in the denomination of ₹ 200 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.”

Rs 200 note has a motif Sanchi Stupa while Rs 500 note features Red Fort. The notes also have a logo of Swachh Bharat with the slogan — Ek Kadam Swacchta ki Aur.

As of 2019, new notes for Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 have been announced.

A few days back, the central bank had also announced that it will issue new Rs 50 and Rs 100 denomination currency notes bearing the signature of Governor Shaktikanta Das. The old banknotes of this denomination will remain legal tender, it said in a statement.

Currently, the new currency notes (post-demonetisation) have been issued for Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. They have been issued in varied colours for easy perusal. While Rs 2,000 note is a bright pink, Rs 50 note is a fluorescent blue and Rs 100 note is lavender coloured.

The new notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination were issued in 2016 along with the announcement of demonetisation of the then legal tenders Rs 1,000 and Rs 500.

