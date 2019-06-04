New RBI guidelines on banks’ exposure to large borrowers may impact private companies; here’s how

By: |
Published: June 4, 2019 6:48:28 PM

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revising fresh guidelines on exposure of banks to large borrowers, the private sector companies may face a new challenge on borrowing front, a rating agency said.

RBI statements have averaged 3,084 words in the post-inflation targeting regime (Reuters File photo)The fresh guidelines by the RBI may put caps on their exposure to the banks and push them to the market for any additional borrowing through market instruments at higher borrowing costs, a report said.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revising fresh guidelines on exposure of banks to large borrowers, the private sector companies may face a new challenge on borrowing front, a rating agency said. The fresh guidelines by the RBI may put caps on their exposure to the banks and push them to the market for any additional borrowing through market instruments at higher borrowing costs, CARE Ratings said in a report. On the other hand, the government bodies and authorities may not face any hurdles while borrowing from the banks as the new norms exclude the bank exposures where the principal and interest are fully guaranteed by the government. The guidelines also exclude the exposures to central and state governments from counterparty exposure.

The central bank came out with revised rules on large exposures to the bank so as to cut down on the risk concentration and align with the rules followed globally. The sum of all the exposure values of a bank to a single counter-party must not be more than 20 percent of the bank’s available eligible capital base at all times, according to the new norms.

Also read: Niti Aayog’s Governing Council, headed by PM Narendra Modi, to meet on Jun 15

An additional 5 per cent exposure to the bank’s available eligible capital base may also be  allowed in exceptional cases. In case of groups of connected counter-parties, the sum of all the exposure values of a bank to a group of connected counter-parties must not be more than 25 percent of the available eligible capital base of the banks at all times, the new guidelines also said. After the introduction of the new norms, the NBFCs may also face additional scrutiny while raising further bank debt.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. New RBI guidelines on banks’ exposure to large borrowers may impact private companies; here’s how
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition