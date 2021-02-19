  • MORE MARKET STATS

New public sector enterprises policy envisages at most 4 PSUs in strategic sectors: DPE Secy

By: |
February 19, 2021 7:42 PM

As part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in May announced that there will be a maximum of four public sector companies in strategic sectors, and state-owned firms in other segments will eventually be privatised.

PSUThe DPE secretary was addressing a webinar organised by PHDCCI.

The new public sector enterprises policy envisages that the strategic sectors have limited number of players restricting it to maximum four public sector enterprises of the holding nature, a top official said on Friday.

Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) Secretary Sailesh said the remaining enterprises will be rationalised in terms of mergers, amalgamations and privatisation if feasible.

Related News

As part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in May announced that there will be a maximum of four public sector companies in strategic sectors, and state-owned firms in other segments will eventually be privatised.

The DPE secretary was addressing a webinar organised by PHDCCI.

Sailesh said, “We need to build our capabilities and emphasise our domestic production for global and domestic outreach at a globally competitive cost.”

The new paradigm framework in which the government is working on will make PSU a pivotal part and there is a strength towards asset monetisation in the brownfield project, he added. “We need to ensure that the desired results are achieved in the collaborative effect of the private sector to enhance wealth, improve R&D, and growth of the economy.”

The secretary also said that with the announcements of the new PSU policy, the govt wishes to have a strong and impactful public sector in a strategic sector. “MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) have the potential in the sectors such as defence, infrastructure, manufacturing, power, petroleum, coal, mining, ports, airports, and many more, which will help to create better running of government assets,” he said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. New public sector enterprises policy envisages at most 4 PSUs in strategic sectors DPE Secy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Forex reserves down by USD 249 mn to USD 583.697 bn
2Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in January
3Agri ministry permitted to use drones for remote sensing data collection