New India on rise! Centre, states brought in over 10,000 reforms in last two years, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 1st Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018, in Dehradun.

As the country is marches towards key social and economic change, the New India will act as a catalyst for global development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The countrymen are moving towards New India, Narendra Modi said at the Uttarakhand investors’ summit. India is all set to become the driver of world’s economic growth, Modi said. In the last few years, inflation has come under control, fiscal deficit has come down and middle class is on rise, he added.

Talking about the economic reforms, Modi said that both centre and state governments have brought in over 10,000 reforms in last two years, The Indian Express reported. Due to this unprecedented pace of reforms, India made a significant jump of 42 points in the global ‘ease of doing business’ index,” the prime minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently won the ‘Champions of the Earth’ award by the United Nations. India is fast moving towards becoming a world leader in the renewable energy sector, he added. The government has decided that by 2030, 40 percent of the electricity will be produced using non-fossil fuel resources, he also emphasised.

Talking about Uttarakhand, Narendra Modi said that the state has enough potential to become an organic state. “Be it nature, adventure, culture, yoga or meditation, Uttarakhand tourism is a complete package and an ideal destination,” The Indian Express reported him saying.

In a clear message to investors Modi said “make in India not only for India but for the whole world.” The Uttarakhand Summit is seeing participation of investors from Japan, Czech Republic, Argentina, Mauritius and Nepal.