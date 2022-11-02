scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Invest Karnataka 2022: New India focusing on bold reforms, big infra & best talent, says PM Modi

Delivering inaugural address at the three-day Global Investors’ Meet, ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’, via video conferencing, he said at this time of global economic uncertainty, the whole world is confident that the Indian economy’s fundamentals are strong.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Invest Karnataka 2022: New India focusing on bold reforms, big infra & best talent, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister said Karnataka has the power of "double engine", with the same party in the government at both the State and Centre. (Photo source: ANI)

New India is focusing on bold reforms, big infrastructure, and best talent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Delivering inaugural address at the three-day Global Investors’ Meet, ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’, via video conferencing, he said at this time of global economic uncertainty, the whole world is confident that the Indian economy’s fundamentals are strong.

“Despite global uncertainties, India is growing rapidly”, he said. The Prime Minister said Karnataka has the power of “double engine”, with the same party in the government at both the State and Centre. “When we speak about talent and technology, the first name that comes to mind is “Brand Bengaluru”, Modi said.

Also read| PM Modi to discuss sustained eco growth, common development agenda with chief secretaries during HP conference

Also Read
Unemployment, Unemployment rate, Unemployment rate October, Unemployment in India, joblessness, CMIE, CMIE data
G20, G20 summit, G20 news, Nirmala Sitharaman, finance minister, economy, world economy
India Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, interim trade deal, India, Australia, trade news, trade agreement

Besides Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, those who were present at the inaugural function here included Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Also read| Modi Cabinet clears national logistics policy

This edition of the GIM is being held under the theme ‘Build for the World’ reflecting on the role Karnataka aims to play in the global supply chain, officials said. The key topics to be addressed during the event will revolve around the sub-themes of innovation, sustainability, equity, and resilience, they said.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.