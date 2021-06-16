  • MORE MARKET STATS

New GST rates for Covid items notified

June 16, 2021 8:04 AM

The union government has notified reduced central goods and service tax (CGST) rates for Covid medicines and other related medical essentials.

The new rates will be effective till September 30, 2021.

The GST Council on Saturday decided to slash GST rates for Covid drugs, testing kits, medical equipment and even ambulances to provide relief to people amid the pandemic, but kept the tax on vaccines unchanged at the lowest slab of 5%. The new rates will be effective till September 30, 2021.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
