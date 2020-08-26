New govt employment in June down 60% from FY20 level

All the employees of central autonomous bodies who have joined on or after the above mentioned date are also mandatorily covered under the government sector of NPS.

New employment in the government sector fell by over 60% in June 2020 compared with the monthly average of the last fiscal, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday showed.

The Centre had introduced the National Pension System (NPS) with effect from January 1, 2004, (except for armed forces) on a mandatory basis. All the employees of central autonomous bodies who have joined on or after the above mentioned date are also mandatorily covered under the government sector of NPS.

Subsequent to the Centre, various state governments also adopted this architecture and implemented NPS with effect from different dates.

As per the latest NSO data, only 3,537 new subscribers joined NPS from the central government sector compared with the monthly average of 9,213 in FY19 and 9,904 in FY20. Similarly, from the state government sector only 20,222 joined NPS in June 2020 compared with the monthly average of 45,209 in FY19 and 41,333 in FY20.

Since April 2018, the ministry of statistics and programme implementation has been bringing out the employment related statistics in the formal sector covering the period September 2017 onwards, using information on the number of subscribers who have subscribed under Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).