Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah, Anantha Nageswaran inducted in PMEAC; all about new members

A month after the PM Economic Advisory Council was rejigged, three new part-time members have been inducted into it. Economists Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah and V Anantha Nageswaran have been included for a period of two years, according to a notification by the Cabinet Secretariat. In September, two part-time members Rathin Roy and Shamika Ravi were dropped from Bibek Debroy-led PMEAC. Economist Sajjid Chinoy was inducted into the council. Here’s all you need to know about the new members:

Neelkanth Mishra

Neelkanth Mishra is a Managing Director, India Strategist and Co-Head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific, for Credit Suisse. He is part of the Advisory Council to the Fifteenth Finance Commission, and has been an advisor to committees appointed by the government such as the RNR committee on GST and the FRBM review committee, his profile on Credit Suisse website says. He graduated from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur in computer science and engineering.

Nilesh Shah

Nilesh Shah is Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company. He has over 25 years of experience in capital markets and market-related investments, having managed funds across equity, fixed income securities and real estate for local and global investors, his profile on Kotak Mahindra AMC website says. In his previous assignments, Nilesh has held leadership roles with Axis Capital, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Franklin Templeton, and ICICI securities. Nilesh Shah is a chartered accountant.

V Anantha Nageswaran

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran is dean of IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University. He graduated with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad in 1985, his profile on IFMR website says. He obtained a doctoral degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts in 1994 for his work on the empirical behavior of exchange rates. Between 1994 and 2004, he worked for Union Bank of Switzerland (now UBS) and for Credit Suisse in Switzerland.

About PMEAC

PMEAC is a non-constitutional, non-permanent and independent body constituted to give economic advice to the Government of India, specifically the Prime Minister. The council serves to highlight key economic issues facing the country to the government of India from a neutral viewpoint. It advises the Prime Minister on economic issues like inflation, microfinance, and industrial output.