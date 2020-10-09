Need to address Paris accord friction to achieve climate goals: Suresh Prabhu

“The business community needs to focus on not just the bottom line, but also lifting the people at the bottom of the pyramid,” Prabhu said.

The stalemate over the implementation of the Paris accord due to the US withdrawal needs to be sorted out soon to achieve the climate goals, India’s Sherpa to G20 2022 Suresh Prabhu has said.

Addressing a virtual conference titled ‘B20 Global Dialogue in India’ on Wednesday, he also stressed on the need to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 (net-zero greenhouse gas emissions) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The former Union minister referred to India hosting the G20 Summit in 2022 and said the country will set its own priorities for the summit even while carrying forward the work done by other countries that held G20 Presidency.

“The business community needs to focus on not just the bottom line, but also lifting the people at the bottom of the pyramid,” Prabhu said.

The conference was organised by Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), in collaboration with CII and the Indian National Science Academy.

Rahul Chhabra, secretary (economic relations), ministry of external affairs, referred to the recent B20 report to the G20 and said the immediate need was to revive the international economy by making the global supply chains resilient as well as by reviving productive sectors. He said despite the need to fulfil the huge domestic demand, India has kept its medical supply chains open and provided generic drugs and medical equipment to several countries.