Need complete trust between industry, govt to sustain growth amid Covid situation, says FM Sitharaman

April 20, 2021 3:59 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said there should be complete trust between the industry and the government to sustain growth amid the COVID-19 situation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said there should be complete trust between the industry and the government to sustain growth amid the COVID-19 situation. Sitharaman, addressing a seminar organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry here, said the Centre has taken several steps to ensure that revival of the economy continues despite a raging second wave of the pandemic.

“There should be complete trust both between the government and the industry and vice versa to sustain growth. There should not be disturbances in the continuity, which lead to mistrust or distrust,” she said. Speaking about West Bengal, the minister said industries in the state require “oxygen” along with a globalised approach to prosper. “Industries in the state need a lot more oxygen to flourish. The history of India was written from Bengal… but even a signature product like the Darjeeling tea is now languishing.

“Kolkata used to shine with industries in the past, it should do so again. Bengal and its tradition have to be preserved and protected,” the senior BJP leader said. Later, talking to reporters, Sitharaman said there is no doubt that the BJP is coming to power in West Bengal, “where every sector is in need of help”. “Once the saffron power forms government in the state, funds will be provided to the farmers. Our manifesto had elaborated in detail about the revival of Bengal’s economy,” she added.

