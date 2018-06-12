Nearly two dozen towns, cities in Yogi’s UP to be supplied piped gas; check if your city is in list

Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is already on the list.

As many as 22 more towns and cities of Uttar Pradesh will soon be supplied piped natural gas (PNG), Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced here. In the state capital to take part in a road show, he said that the cities and towns that would be added to the PNG network include parts of Allahabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Moradabad, Unnao and Hathras, Bhadohi, Aligarh, Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Etawah, Auraiyya, Kanpur rural, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabeernagar, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar fully.

The cities already on the PNG loop include Bareilly, Agra, Meerut, Mathura, Kanpur, Firozabad, Khurja, Jhansi, Moradabad, Allahabad, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Urging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also present at the event, to be more flexible and then see how development is fast tracked, Pradhan also announced that the Modi government had sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore to strengthen the gas network in Uttar Pradesh through which the 2000 km pipeline in the state will be taken up to 3,000 km.

He also said that the government was also working on bio-fuel and added that three companies had shown readiness to make fuel from garbage in Uttar Pradesh.