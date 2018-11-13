NCLAT to hear Centre’s plea on immunity to IL&FS board Tuesday

The NCLAT had said the interim order will remain in force until further orders.

The Centre’s plea on providing the newly-appointed IL&FS board immunity from any legal proceedings will come up for hearing in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday, where the government’s counsel is once again going to argue that the new board needs to be protected from any hurdle in executing its task of finding a “fair value and resolution” for the debt-laden company.

The plea was initially rejected by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) but subsequently on the appeal by the government, the appellate tribunal on October 15 passed an interim order which stayed any “suits or any other proceedings by any party, person or bank or company, etc, against IL&FS and its 348 group companies in any court of law/tribunal/arbitration panel or authority”.

The appellate tribunal also stayed “any action by any party or person or bank or company, etc to foreclose, recover or enforce any security interest created over the assets of IL&FS and its 348 group companies, including any action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement or Security Interest Act, 2002”.

Meanwhile, last week IndusInd Bank moved the NCLAT seeking to recover an interest payment of `25 crore from IL&FS and also to seek a “modification in the order of the appellate tribunal”, pronounced on October 15, which stayed any other proceedings against IL&FS and its 348 subsidiaries in any court of law or tribunal, barring the high courts and the Supreme Court.

IL&FS has a debt of over Rs 91,000 crore. The company and its arms have defaulted on multiple payments in the previous months. In order to not have any contagion effect on the financial markets and the NBFC sector, the government stepped in and got the NCLT’s permission to supersede the board.