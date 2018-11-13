NCLAT to hear Centre’s plea on immunity to IL&FS board Tuesday

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 3:25 AM

The plea was initially rejected by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

 

The NCLAT had said the interim order will remain in force until further orders.

The Centre’s plea on providing the newly-appointed IL&FS board immunity from any legal proceedings will come up for hearing in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday, where the government’s counsel is once again going to argue that the new board needs to be protected from any hurdle in executing its task of finding a “fair value and resolution” for the debt-laden company.

The plea was initially rejected by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) but subsequently on the appeal by the government, the appellate tribunal on October 15 passed an interim order which stayed any “suits or any other proceedings by any party, person or bank or company, etc, against IL&FS and its 348 group companies in any court of law/tribunal/arbitration panel or authority”.
The appellate tribunal also stayed “any action by any party or person or bank or company, etc to foreclose, recover or enforce any security interest created over the assets of IL&FS and its 348 group companies, including any action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement or Security Interest Act, 2002”.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The NCLAT had said the interim order will remain in force until further orders.
Meanwhile, last week IndusInd Bank moved the NCLAT seeking to recover an interest payment of `25 crore from IL&FS and also to seek a “modification in the order of the appellate tribunal”, pronounced on October 15, which stayed any other proceedings against IL&FS and its 348 subsidiaries in any court of law or tribunal, barring the high courts and the Supreme Court.
IL&FS has a debt of over Rs 91,000 crore. The company and its arms have defaulted on multiple payments in the previous months. In order to not have any contagion effect on the financial markets and the NBFC sector, the government stepped in and got the NCLT’s permission to supersede the board.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. NCLAT to hear Centre’s plea on immunity to IL&FS board Tuesday
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition