GST rate reduced on pencil sharpeners, rab

The goods and services tax rates for pencil sharpeners and rab has been lowered following the decisions taken at the GST Council meeting on February 18. The GST rate on pencil sharpeners has been lowered to 12%, according to a recent notification. Liquid jaggery or rab sold in loose form has been exempted from GST while the tax will be levied at 5% if it is sold in pre-packaged and labelled form.

By another notification, the National Testing Agency has been exempted from GST for services relating to conduct of entrance examination for admission to educational institutions.

Also Read Capex loans: Rs 50k cr sanctioned for states so far

“For removal of doubts, it is clarified that any authority, board or body set up by the Central Government or state government including National Testing Agency for conduct of entrance examination for admission to educational institutions shall be treated as educational institution for the limited purpose of providing services by way of conduct of entrance examination for admission to educational institutions,” said the notification.

As decided by the Council, courts and tribunals have also been brought under the reverse charge mechanism in respect of taxable services supplied by them such as renting of premises to telecommunication companies for installation of towers, renting of chamber to lawyers.