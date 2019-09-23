National centre for IT e-assessment to be set in Delhi; CBDT issues order

To enact the faceless e-assessment scheme, the government has announced setting up of a national e-assessment centre (NeAC) in New Delhi.
To enact the faceless e-assessment scheme, the government has announced setting up of a national e-assessment centre (NeAC) in New Delhi. In an order, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), said the centre will exclusively focus on e-assessment and will have 16 officials. The e-assessment centre will headed by a Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax (PCCIT) as its chief.
The NeAC will be an independent office looking after the work of e-assessment, the recently notified scheme for faceless and nameless assessment for income taxpayers.
The CBDT has appointed 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer K M Prasad the chief or PCCIT of the new Centre, while 1993-batch IRS officer Ashish Abrol has been appointed the Commissioner or second-in-command of the new unit.
