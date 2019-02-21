Nasscom says no more annual growth forecast; will only give guidance

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), the IT industry body, on Wednesday said it is discontinuing the practice of giving out revenue growth forecast for the $180-billion industry. Nasscom will henceforth offer only guidance under which it is “cautiously optimistic” of FY20 given the increasing global macroeconomic headwinds.

The software body marked out growing protectionist tendencies and the lack of talent as key challenges facing the industry and arresting faster growth.

Nasscom chairman Rishad Premji said the decision not to offer a growth estimate number is taken “philosophically” by Nasscom, but underlined that it must not be connected with difficulties it sees for the current fiscal. He said there can be “deductions” based on the findings of the CEO survey and people can guess the industry’s performance based on that.

Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh said the entire industry landscape is transforming at a faster pace with the advent of digital, making it “impossible to predict the future”.

The industry will close FY19 with software exports growth at 9.2% to $137 billion, while the domestic revenue grew 7.9% to $44 billion, Nasscom said.

The export growth of 9.2%, is above the estimate of 7-9% Nasscom had come out with in May last year.

Nasscom has been having a practice of coming out with an estimate on industry’s revenue growth every February for the upcoming fiscal year. Last year, it did not come out with a guidance in February, but pushed it to May because of difficult market conditions.

Some players in the industry, especially the bigger ones who share their revenue growth guidance themselves, were unhappy with the Nasscom’s practice as their performance used to be benchmarked against the official industry forecast.

Nasscom revealed details of the survey of chief executives which it does illustrating the soft sentiment among the key decision makers in the industry.

The survey finds that 44% of those polled are less confident of the global economy, which is lower than 2018, but a majority of them are more optimistic about technology spends.

The body said 1.7 lakh new jobs were created in FY19 by the industry, while six lakh employees were re-skilled for the future. It said the shortage of talent is a key challenge and singled out reskilling as an imperative in FY20 for the industry.