Nasscom hails GST Council’s clarification on scope of ‘intermediary services’

Nasscom also welcomed the decision of the Council to clarify that subsidiaries or group companies (companies incorporated in India) will be treated as separate entities and be eligible for export status for exports to their foreign parent companies/group companies.
Nasscom on Saturday said the GST Council’s clarification on scope of intermediary services will ensure that BPM exports/R&D exports and IT services-related exports are no longer denied the export status by the enforcement authorities.
On Friday, GST Council’s recommendations included issuance of certain circulars to remove ambiguity and legal disputes on various issues. This included clarification on scope of “intermediary services” and clarification relating to interpretation of the term “merely establishment of distinct person” with reference to a section of the IGST Act 2017 for export of services.
“Nasscom welcomes the decision of the GST Council to issue a circular to clarify the scope of intermediary services. We expect this to lay at rest a long pending issue for the BPM industry and ensure that BPM exports/R&D exports and IT services related exports will no longer be denied the export status by the enforcement authorities,” Nasscom said in a statement.
Nasscom also welcomed the decision of the Council to clarify that subsidiaries or group companies (companies incorporated in India) will be treated as separate entities and be eligible for export status for exports to their foreign parent companies/group companies.
“This will settle the cloud of uncertainty for the GCC centres in India,” it noted.
Nasscom said it has been advocating this issue for the last 2-3 years.
“The Council’s decision will provide a great impetus for the industry, and we will look at the finer details of the circular and hope there is no ambiguity,” it added.
Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.