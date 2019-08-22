Narendra Modi’s economic agenda in upcoming France, UAE, Bahrain’s visit

Narendra Modi will participate in the 45th G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit France, UAE and Bahrain during 22-26 August 2019. Narendra Modi will participate in the 45th G7 summit in Biarritz, France. He boasted the strong strategic and economic partnership, which is deeply valued by India and France. Narendra Modi will also visit UAE, where he will formally launch RuPay card to expand the network of cashless transactions abroad, said the PMO. UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner and fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India and the qualitative enhancement of these ties is among one of the foremost foreign policy achievements of India, said Narendra Modi. In a first-ever prime ministerial visit from India to Bahrain, the PM will aim to boost bilateral relations and address international issues.

Timeline of events

22-23 August: PM will visit France for a bilateral meeting, including a summit interaction with President Macron and a meeting with Prime Minister Philippe. He will also interact with the Indian community and dedicate a memorial to the Indian victims of the two Air India crashes in France in the 1950s & 1960s.

23-24 August: Narendra Modi will have discussions with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan over regional and international issues of mutual interest.

24-25 August: Narendra Modi will visit the Kingdom of Bahrain, which would be the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the Kingdom. Here, the PM will discuss the ways to further boost bilateral relations and will share views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

25-26 August: The prime minister will participate in the G7 Summit meetings as ‘Biarritz Partner’ at the invitation of President Macron. Sessions on the environment, climate, oceans and on digital transformation will take place.

Narendra Modi will jointly release the stamp to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He will also receive the ‘Order of Zayed’, the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government, during this visit.