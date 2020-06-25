Narendra Modi to launch second jobs campaign in a week: Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan on card

Villages across all districts of Uttar Pradesh will join the program through the Common Service Centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Extending the efforts towards providing jobs to migrant workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan’ on 26 June. The campaign is focused on providing employment, promote local entrepreneurship, and create a partnership with industrial associations and other organisations, said the Prime Minister’s office today. Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan is envisaged by Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government by clubbing together the programs launched by the centre and the state government. Villages across all districts of Uttar Pradesh will join this program through the Common Service Centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

After the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the centre, nearly 30 lakh migrant workers returned to Uttar Pradesh. The government figures also suggest that 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh have more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers. Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan will be the second campaign launched in a week, which aims to provide employment to the migrant workers. On June 20, PM Modi launched Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, which is a 125 days campaign, which involves intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide jobs to the migrant workers. The campaign also aims at creating infrastructure worth Rs 50,000 crore in the rural regions across 116 districts in 6 states.

Meanwhile, as India gradually comes out of the nationwide lockdown, the workforce which was uprooted from the labour market has been returning in full force. The unemployment rate of India fell back to the pre-corona level at 8.48 per cent in the week ended June 21, 2020, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The unemployment rate in March 2020 was 8.75 per cent, which swelled up to 23.5 per cent in April and May. The rural economy saw a substantial pick up in jobs, mostly through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) and due to a sharp increase in kharif sowing this year.