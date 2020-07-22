Modi LIVE: PM to soon speak at ‘India Ideas Summit’; India-US ties, post-pandemic strategies on cards

PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon address India Ideas Summit on the theme ‘Building a Better Future’. In the summit hosted by the US-India Business Council, there will be a high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society. The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others, are speaking in the event. The Summit includes discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and the future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that US and India are the oldest and most prosperous democracies in the world, and it’s important that such democracies work together. India is a rising US defense and security partner in the Indo-Pacific, he added.
Highlights
Never has been a better time for India than NOW as the sentiment against China is rising across the globe and every conglomerate looking to shift its bases out of China is searching for viable options. India can capitalise on this by attracting these investments to its shore. A lot of groundwork and change would need to be brought about for that to convert into reality starting from cutting red tapes to laying a red carpet. Focus should be on improving policies, increased infrastructure spending, increased spend on healthcare and skilling industry. - Ankit Shyamsukha, CEO, ICA Edu Skills
"Between India and the US, while we work through trade issues we need to think bigger" - India's External Minister S Jaishankar at India Ideas Summit
'International trade is an indispensable factor in the recovery plan. India is an important and growing partner in the mission of the free enterprise, and is on a substantial trajectory of business reforms.' - Myron Briliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs at US Chamber
"It was my pleasure to be a part of the India Ideas Summit as a member of the USIBC and talk about the importance of Mindfulness in business" - JetSynthesys Vice Chairman, MD & CEO Navani Rajan .
"We've invited PM Modi to the next G7, where we'll advance the international prosperity network," said Mike Pompeo.
"We're the oldest and most prosperous democracies in the world, and It's important that democracies like ours work together. India is a rising US defense and security partner in the Indo-Pacific." - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
"India has provided pharmaceuticals for over 100 countries around the world. We've had tremendous cooperation with India, and post the visit of the President, we've seen several conversations between President Trump and PM Modi." - US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster
Looking forward to addressing the India Ideas Summit, organised by USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The virtual Summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society.
India Ideas Summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council, marking the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The theme for this year is ‘Building a Better Future’.