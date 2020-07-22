Modi LIVE: PM to soon speak at ‘India Ideas Summit’; India-US ties, post-pandemic strategies on cards

In the summit hosted by the US-India Business Council, there will be a high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society.

PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon address India Ideas Summit on the theme ‘Building a Better Future’. In the summit hosted by the US-India Business Council, there will be a high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society. The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others, are speaking in the event. The Summit includes discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and the future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that US and India are the oldest and most prosperous democracies in the world, and it’s important that such democracies work together. India is a rising US defense and security partner in the Indo-Pacific, he added.