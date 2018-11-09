Narendra Modi is still fighting demonetisation damage two years later

Two years after India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shocked the nation by banning high-value cash notes, the opposition is still trying to score political points from the damage done to the economy.
With elections looming early next year, the Congress Party is planning to hold a nationwide protest on Friday to mark the second anniversary of demonetization, a policy that caused chaos to businesses, widespread job losses and slowed economic growth. Modi’s predecessor, Manmohan Singh, said on Thursday the government should remember how “economic misadventures can roil the nation.”
“Small and medium businesses that are the cornerstone of India’s economy are yet to recover from the demonetization shock,” he said in a statement. “This has had a direct impact on employment as the economy continues to struggle to create enough new jobs for our youth.”
While growth has largely rebounded from the cash ban — reaching more than 8 percent in the June quarter to make India the world’s fastest growing major economy — the memories of demonetization continue to linger.
Data provided by a private research firm, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt., show 1.5 million jobs were lost immediately after the ban on large-denominated money notes in November 2016. That was followed eight months later by the chaotic introduction of a consumption tax, which hurt small and medium industries.
