Modi’s Rs 21 lakh crore economic package details revealed; now, all eyes on successful rollout

PM Modi’s special economic package for self-reliant India | LIVE Updates: Over the course of last week, the Narendra Modi-led government not only announced a Rs 21 lakh crore economic package to help the country tide over the coronavirus crisis, but it also laid a roadmap to achieve a self-reliant economy. In her five press conferences in the last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures for MSMEs, street vendors, migrant labours, and farmers, among others, while also announcing liberalisation and reforms in sectors such as coal, minerals, defence production, air space management, airports, etc. Major reforms were rolled out for the agriculture and allied sector too with the aim to strengthen the sector which employs about 60% of India’s population. While the overall package stood at Rs 20,97,053 crore, the biggest chunk worth Rs 8.01 lakh crore of the economic package belonged to the various measures by the Reserve Bank of India in February, March and April this year as the government looked to boost liquidity. Several industrialists such as Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra earlier lauded the Prime Minister for rolling out the economic package as India also suffers the economic consequence of a lockdown.
Highlights
Nirmala Sitharaman’s second tranche of measures catered to migrant workers and street vendors. The minister introduced ‘one nation one ration card’ to allow migrant workers to buy ration from any depot in the country. A special credit facility of Rs 5,000 crore was announced to support around 50 lakh street vendors who will have access to an initial Rs 10,000 working capital.
The first set of relief measures announced by Nirmala Sitharaman focused on enabling the Indian economy’s backbone – MSMEs that employ around 11 crore people and have a GDP share of approximately 29 per cent.
FM's structural reforms announcements today take the policy of going "vocal about local" forward. Indigenization of imported spares, corporatization of Ordnance Factory Board & listing in the stock exchange are indeed bold structural reform measures. Raising the FDI limit in defence manufacturing will help in technology transfer and will be a major boost for domestic manufacturing. Auctioning of 6 more airports and privatisation of Discoms in UTs are welcome. In brief, liberalisation in fast forward mode: VK Vijayakumar- Chief Investment Strategist- Geojit Financial Services
The overall package which stood at Rs 20,97,053 crore, included the Rs 1.92 lakh crore stimulus from measures announced by Modi recently such as the Pradhan Matri Garib Kalyan Package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore.