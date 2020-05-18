Modi’s Rs 21 lakh crore economic package details revealed; now, all eyes on successful rollout

Migrant workers walk hundreds of kms to reach home during lockdown.

PM Modi’s special economic package for self-reliant India | LIVE Updates: Over the course of last week, the Narendra Modi-led government not only announced a Rs 21 lakh crore economic package to help the country tide over the coronavirus crisis, but it also laid a roadmap to achieve a self-reliant economy. In her five press conferences in the last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures for MSMEs, street vendors, migrant labours, and farmers, among others, while also announcing liberalisation and reforms in sectors such as coal, minerals, defence production, air space management, airports, etc. Major reforms were rolled out for the agriculture and allied sector too with the aim to strengthen the sector which employs about 60% of India’s population. While the overall package stood at Rs 20,97,053 crore, the biggest chunk worth Rs 8.01 lakh crore of the economic package belonged to the various measures by the Reserve Bank of India in February, March and April this year as the government looked to boost liquidity. Several industrialists such as Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra earlier lauded the Prime Minister for rolling out the economic package as India also suffers the economic consequence of a lockdown.