Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: Day after TikTok, other Chinese apps ban, PM to address nation today

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the nation at 4 PM. PM Modi’s address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. As many as 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes on June 15 in Galwan Valley. India will also enter “unlock 2” from July 1 for which guidelines were issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night. The new guidelines have further eased the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted on Monday night, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow.” This will be PM Modi’s sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the COVID Pandemic.
Highlights
In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" address on Sunday, the prime minister had asserted that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh. On COVID-19, he had urged the people to be more vigilant in the unlock phase and take necessary precautions, stressing that not doing so will put at risk their lives and those of others.
PM Modi had last addressed the nation on May 12. Then he had announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from coronavirus-induced lockdown. In recent interaction with the chief ministers, PM Modi had urged them to think about phase 2 of unlocking to boost the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.
PM Modi's address to the nation will take place a day after India banned 59 apps, including popular Chinese applications like TikTok, UC browser, Shareit, UC News etc. Read Full Story