Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: Day after TikTok, other Chinese apps ban, PM to address nation today

Read Narendra Modi Address to Nation Today Live Updates

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the nation at 4 PM. PM Modi’s address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. As many as 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes on June 15 in Galwan Valley. India will also enter “unlock 2” from July 1 for which guidelines were issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night. The new guidelines have further eased the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted on Monday night, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow.” This will be PM Modi’s sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the COVID Pandemic.

