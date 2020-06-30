  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates Day after TikTok other Chinese apps ban PM to address nation today

Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: Day after TikTok, other Chinese apps ban, PM to address nation today

By: |
Updated: June 30, 2020 12:14:56 pm

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the nation at 4 PM. PM Modi's address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

Narendra Modi Address to Nation Today Live UpdatesRead Narendra Modi Address to Nation Today Live Updates

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the nation at 4 PM. PM Modi’s address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. As many as 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes on June 15 in Galwan Valley. India will also enter “unlock 2” from July 1 for which guidelines were issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night. The new guidelines have further eased the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted on Monday night, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow.” This will be PM Modi’s sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the COVID Pandemic.

Follow live updates on PM Modi’s address to the nation today on financialexpress.com

Live Blog

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation Live Updates | Modi Speech Today | Modi Speech on Unlock 2.0

Highlights

    12:14 (IST)30 Jun 2020
    What PM said in Mann Ki Baat

    In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" address on Sunday, the prime minister had asserted that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh. On COVID-19, he had urged the people to be more vigilant in the unlock phase and take necessary precautions, stressing that not doing so will put at risk their lives and those of others.

    12:10 (IST)30 Jun 2020
    PM Modi's last address to nation on May 12: What he said

    PM Modi had last addressed the nation on May 12. Then he had announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from coronavirus-induced lockdown. In recent interaction with the chief ministers, PM Modi had urged them to think about phase 2 of unlocking to boost the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.

    12:01 (IST)30 Jun 2020
    PM Modi's speech after 59 apps banned

    PM Modi's address to the nation will take place a day after India banned 59 apps, including popular Chinese applications like TikTok, UC browser, Shareit, UC News etc. Read Full Story

    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Remarkable journey! How India became from an importer of medical coveralls to exporter — all in few months
    2Now, China can’t even use Singapore route to push its FDIs into India – New Delhi planning this
    3A+ and stable: S&P retains China rating despite Covid crisis